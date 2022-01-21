$600M for water projects gains support, but senators pause

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to use the bulk of federal coronavirus relief funding on water and sewage projects has so far met little opposition in the state Senate, but a powerful committee on Friday withheld its approval to vet the proposal further.
The Senate State Affairs committee on Friday heard enthusiastic support from groups representing municipal governments, water utility providers and a conservation group for sending $600 million of federal funds to a grant program that would fund water supply projects across the state.