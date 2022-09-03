$50K reward for information on abducted Memphis jogger

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Show More Show Less 2 of 3 AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of a Tennessee woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police have said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle, police said. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, and her cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, authorities said.