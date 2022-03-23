5 officers to be fired after death of man hit with stun gun

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five Pittsburgh police officers will be fired after an internal investigation of the death of a man following police use of a stun gun on him in connection with an alleged bicycle theft last fall, officials said.

Director Lee Schmidt of the city's public safety department said Wednesday afternoon that three other officers will retain their jobs. He declined to release names of officers or details of the investigation per the collective bargaining agreement that affords each officer the opportunity to use arbitration to challenge the discipline imposed.