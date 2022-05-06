4 injured after car plunges off San Francisco cliff May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 5:12 p.m.
1 of6 This photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows a dark colored, four-door sedan that went over a cliff near Sutro Baths in San Francisco, Friday, May 6, 2022. Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet (40 yards) off the cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday, authorities said. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet (about 40 meters) off a San Francisco cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday, authorities said.
Two of the people were critically injured and two were stable, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement. Fire officials rescued the four and transported them to a hospital after responding to a report at 3 a.m. that a vehicle had driven over a cliff near the famed Sutro Baths.