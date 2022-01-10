3 killed, 1 injured in stabbing in northern Kentucky

WALTON, Ky. (AP) — A woman and two children were killed and a man was injured in a stabbing in northern Kentucky, officials said.

Deputies responding to an apartment in Walton on Sunday evening arrived to find two adults and two children with multiple stab wounds, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The woman, Monique S. Pena, 31, and children, 12-year-old Nikki Romero Pena and 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena, were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The man, Matthew Farrell, 36, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.