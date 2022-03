POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) — Three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The pilot William Lauber, 58, of Milford; passenger Christine Lauber, 58, of Milford; and passenger Ragan Lauber, 21, of Lincoln, died in the crash about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a statement.