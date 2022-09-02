3 Balkan countries to work on averting food, energy shortage

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Anticipating a tough winter in light of the war in Ukraine, three Balkan states agreed Friday to help each other with potential food or energy shortages and have urged the European Union to include the volatile region in its support plans.
The leaders of Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania held a summit in the Serbian capital Belgrade as part of the so-called Open Balkan initiative aimed at strengthening regional economic ties and stepping up joint efforts for EU membership.