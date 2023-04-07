2nd man convicted in '91 Hawaii killing seeks exoneration

HONOLULU (AP) — The brother of a Hawaii man recently released after more than 20 years in prison for the killing and rape of a tourist has filed a similar request seeking exoneration.
An attorney for the California Innocence Project, which is representing Shawn Schweitzer, filed a petition Thursday in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases. Schweitzer, his brother and a third man were indicted for the death of Dana Ireland, who was found barely alive in the bushes along a fishing trail in Puna, a remote section of the Big Island in 1991.