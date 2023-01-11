2nd arrest in case of pitcher's grandson born in woods

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest was made in the case of the daughter of a MLB Hall of Fame pitcher who gave birth in the woods and was accused of misleading New Hampshire police about the newborn's location, authorities said Wednesday.

In a police affidavit, the daughter referred to George Theberge as her boyfriend. Other records in the case have been sealed. Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Dec. 26 birth, police in the city of Manchester said. It was not immediately known if Theberge has a lawyer.