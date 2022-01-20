Skip to main content
$20M Missouri mansion for sale has Ferris wheel, chapel, bowling lanes, more

Photo of Dominic Genetti
Dominic GenettiDigital Reporter
You won't have to leave home if you purchase this Wentzville, Missouri mansion listed at $20 million. It features a resort-style pool, bowling lanes, theater, chapel, gymnasium, and so much more. 
Saundra Pogrelis | Coldwell Banker Realty

A Wentzville, Missouri English Country Estate is on the market for $20 million, and by the looks of it, you might say it's worth every penny.

Located about 42 miles west of St. Louis, 7 Hillside Court has more than 20,000 square feet of luxury. The 20-plus acres include stables, a sports field, playground, Ferris wheel, event and sports venue, raised bed gardens, and a resort-worthy pool with racing slides, swim up bar, lazy river, waterfall covered grotto, dive board and zero edge entry.

The interior has radius moldings, eight masonry fireplaces, a private chapel, two primary suites and a two-story library. The exterior is full masonry. The lower level features bowling lanes, an expansive bar, theatre, dance floor, conference room, dual changing rooms with showers for the pool and more.

Both Spirit of St. Louis Airport and St. Louis International Airport are in proximity of the home, with easy access to both Intersate-70 and Interstate-64 as well.

