$20M Missouri mansion for sale has Ferris wheel, chapel, bowling lanes, more

A Wentzville, Missouri English Country Estate is on the market for $20 million, and by the looks of it, you might say it's worth every penny.

Located about 42 miles west of St. Louis, 7 Hillside Court has more than 20,000 square feet of luxury. The 20-plus acres include stables, a sports field, playground, Ferris wheel, event and sports venue, raised bed gardens, and a resort-worthy pool with racing slides, swim up bar, lazy river, waterfall covered grotto, dive board and zero edge entry.