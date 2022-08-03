2020 results denier to oversee voting in rural Nevada county

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — County commissioners in rural Nevada appointed a new top election official who has denied that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and promises to implement plans to count every ballot by hand, in place of electronic vote tabulating machines.
Republican Mark Kampf will succeed veteran county Clerk Sam Merlino, who is resigning over the county commission's hand-counting plans after months of unprecedented scrutiny over her work administering local elections. Kampf, whose first day as interim county clerk is Friday, is an accountant who recently served as county treasurer and won the Republican Party's nomination for county clerk in the June primary.