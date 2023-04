WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) — Two former correctional officers at an eastern Kentucky prison have pleaded guilty to charges related to the assault of a restrained inmate, authorities said.

James D. Benish, 36, and Randy L. Nickell, 54, admitted that they witnessed fellow officers assault a nonviolent inmate who was lying face down in a prison shower cell wearing handcuffs and leg shackles, the Justice Department said in a statement Monday.