Explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed Crimea

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The world's attention on Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday turned anew to the Russia-annexed occupied Crimean Peninsula, where a mysterious ammunition storage fire and explosions injuring two people was the second incident in a week to shake Moscow's sensitivities.
Around 2,000 people were evacuated from nearby areas, the local governor said. Videos of the fire and the blasts posted on social media showed think plumes of smoke rising over the raging flames, and a series of multiple explosions could be heard in the background.