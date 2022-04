ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — Two finalists have been chosen to participate in interviews to become the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.

A search committee chose the finalists, who are David J. Hicks, superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Georgia, and adjunct professor at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia; and Daniel Ray O'Quinn, vice president of TCAT Elizabethton.