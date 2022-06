BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a party in September were held without bail at their arraignment.

Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 22, both pleaded not guilty to murder and firearms charges in the death of Leidson Monteiro-Terry in Brockton District Court on Monday, the Plymouth district attorney's office said.