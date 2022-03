WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — More cases of avian influenza, more commonly called bird flu, have been found in Kansas, state agriculture officials said.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed the disease in a backyard home-farm flock of birds in rural Sedgwick County, as well as a similar backyard flock in rural Dickinson County, the Wichita Eagle reported. The cases were confirmed by the national Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.