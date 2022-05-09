2 barges break free in flooding, float down the Potomac

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — Two construction barges broke free from their moorings amid flooding on the Potomac River over the weekend and floated miles downstream before being snagged by underwater materials, a National Park Service official said.

The larger barge carrying an excavator and other equipment got loose Saturday night but didn’t travel far initially, Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park spokesperson Christiana Hanson said. Officials were brainstorming how to safely recapture that barge when a second barge broke free Sunday afternoon as floodwaters rose further and both barges began to travel downstream, she said.