2 St. Louis police officers shot in Ferguson, hospitalized

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis police officers were hospitalized Wednesday — one in very critical condition — after being shot in neighboring Ferguson.

Police Chief John Hayden said the two officers, both in their 20s, were in a marked squad car together around 1 p.m. when they spotted a car believed to have been involved in an overnight killing. They followed the car to Ferguson. When the officers approached the car, the occupants opened fire. Hayden said it wasn't clear if the officers returned fire.