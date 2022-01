NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — In an article sent Jan. 2, 2022, about lawsuits against the operator of a salt mine where two people died in 2020, The Associated Press incorrectly identified the company that leases the land to the salt mine operator, Cargill, Inc. The AP said it was the company that makes Tabasco hot sauce, which is McIlhenny, Inc. The land was leased to Cargill by Avery Island Inc.