2 Illinois brothers face charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers from Illinois have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, with both accused of being part of mobs that overwhelmed police officers who were desperately trying to keep them from storming the building, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

In a news release, the FBI said Daniel Leyden, 55, of Chicago and Joseph Leyden, 56, of nearby La Grange, were arrested in Illinois on Tuesday. In a complaint, Daniel Leyden was charged with a felony offense of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement with a dangerous weapon. He and his brother, Joseph, are also charged with the felony offense of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder as well as four related misdemeanor offenses.