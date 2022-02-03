$1.4M pre-Civil War mansion comes with wedding chapel, venue

Before America was divided between the north and the south and a war between the states broke out, Wilson Larimore settled on the banks of the Mississippi River just north of St. Louis and built a beautiful mansion on a large piece of land.

The settler from Kentucky, built his Victorian Italianate mansion in 1858 and it has stood there ever since at 11475 Lilac Avenue in the St. Louis suburb of Spanish Lake. Today the property is for sale at $1.4 million.