$1.4M pre-Civil War mansion comes with wedding chapel, venue Dominic Genetti
Digital Reporter Feb. 3, 2022
The Larimore House is on the National Register of Historic Places and pre-dates the Civil War. Today it serves as an events venue. It is for sale for $1.4 million.
Bjaye Greer with Red Key Realty St. Louis
Before America was divided between the north and the south and a war between the states broke out, Wilson Larimore settled on the banks of the Mississippi River just north of St. Louis and built a beautiful mansion on a large piece of land.
The settler from Kentucky, built his Victorian Italianate mansion in 1858 and it has stood there ever since at 11475 Lilac Avenue in the St. Louis suburb of Spanish Lake. Today the property is for sale at $1.4 million.
Dominic Genetti was born and raised in St. Louis and has been in the media industry since 2003. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwest Missouri State University, and has covered a variety of subjects including hard news, courts, enterprise features, and sports. From 2011 to 2013, Genetti wrote a syndicated baseball column that published daily throughout the country. He was also awarded the "Community Service" award from the Missouri Press Association for his efforts to bring light to a historic cemetery in disrepair in Hannibal, Missouri. Multimedia coverage is also part of Genetti's repertoire. In 2011 he was named the GateHouse Media Videographer of the Year. Genetti has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Iowa, Texas, and Illinois.