Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-3-2, Wild:

(two, three, two; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Midday

3-6-3, Wild: 3

(three, six, three; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Morning

1-9-5, Wild: 2

(one, nine, five; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Evening

0-9-1-0, Wild: 2

(zero, nine, one, zero; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Midday

5-9-2-7, Wild: 4

(five, nine, two, seven; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Morning

0-3-8-9, Wild: 9

(zero, three, eight, nine; Wild: nine)

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

03-07-23-28-36

(three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-04-05-12-13-15-16-17-20-22-23-24

(three, four, five, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-05-08-09-13-14-15-16-17-19-24

(one, three, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-06-07-08-10-11-16-18-19-21-24

(one, two, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

7-3-0-5, FIREBALL: 8

(seven, three, zero, five; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

8-1-2-2, FIREBALL: 6

(eight, one, two, two; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

2-8-0-0, FIREBALL: 5

(two, eight, zero, zero; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

4-0-6, FIREBALL: 6

(four, zero, six; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-2, FIREBALL: 5

(three, seven, two; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Morning

9-6-2, FIREBALL: 9

(nine, six, two; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Cash Pop Lunch Break

07

(seven)

Cash Pop Prime Time

06

(six)

Cash Pop Rush Hour

01

(one)

Pick 3 Day

4-0-1, FB: 1

(four, zero, one; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-5-3, FB: 8

(six, nine, five, three; FB: eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-07-14-18-21-22

(two, seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 3

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

Daily 4

8-7-2-9

(eight, seven, two, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-14-19-20

(two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-09-12-15-16-17-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-2

(zero, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-6-2

(zero, five, six, two)

SuperCash

07-10-26-27-34-38, Doubler: N

(seven, ten, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

11-17-19-21-24

(eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily Pick 3

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

Daily Pick 4

3-9-4-7

(three, nine, four, seven)