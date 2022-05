Rectal thermometer manufacturer probed by feds Reuse of these devices on multiple patients unnecessarily exposed vulnerable Medicare...

Police: Saginaw Twp. woman dies after falling asleep smoking A 79-year-old woman was found dead in a fire at a Saginaw Township apartment complex Sunday...

Bluegill fishermen enjoying success Rodney resident Jeff Greene is a well-known bluegill fisherman who likes what he’s been seeing...