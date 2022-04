Research vessels heading out to Great Lakes for studies The vessels are based out of Marquette, Alpena, Charlevoix and Harrison Township harbors, and...

Spectrum Health to hold $15 youth sports physical clinics BIG RAPIDS, REED CITY — Families with young athletes will have four opportunities to take...

Tri County edges Reed City soccer team 3-2 It was cold with temperatures in the high 30s. It was windy. It was snowy.