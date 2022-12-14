Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Numbers Evening

3-1-8-8

(three, one, eight, eight)

Numbers Midday

2-2-6-9

(two, two, six, nine)

Wild Money

03-08-15-27-35, Extra: 28

(three, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

10-13-16-24-32, Power-Up: 2

(ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-8, FB: 4

(eight, nine, eight; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-4, FB: 3

(eight, three, four; FB: three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-2-9, FB: 4

(one, six, two, nine; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-8-1, FB: 3

(three, three, eight, one; FB: three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-9-3, Wild: 2

(three, nine, three; Wild: two)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-4, Wild:

(eight, three, four; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Morning

5-7-0, Wild:

(five, seven, zero; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Evening

9-0-7-8, Wild:

(nine, zero, seven, eight; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-6-8, Wild: 4

(two, seven, six, eight; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Morning

0-2-4-1, Wild:

(zero, two, four, one; Wild: zero)

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

16-19-28-30-34

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-16-19-20

(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-09-11-12-14-15-16-17-20-21-22

(four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

02-07-09-10-11-12-16-18-19-21-23-24

(two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-8-3-3, FIREBALL: 1

(six, eight, three, three; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

9-4-0-2, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, four, zero, two; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

1-2-1-4, FIREBALL:

(one, two, one, four; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

9-9-3, FIREBALL: 6

(nine, nine, three; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-4, FIREBALL: 9

(one, eight, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

6-3-5, FIREBALL: 3

(six, three, five; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

2-4-6, FB:

(two, four, six; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Day

1-6-0-0, FB: 4

(one, six, zero, zero; FB: four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Daily 4

5-6-5-8

(five, six, five, eight)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-07-08-12-15-16-17-18-21-22

(three, four, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-9-2

(seven, three, nine, two)