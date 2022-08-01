Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Palmetto Cash 5

11-25-33-36-38, Power-Up: 3

(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

0-7-3, FB: 4

(zero, seven, three; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-4, FB: 7

(eight, two, four; FB: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-2-1, FB: 4

(six, six, two, one; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-6-6, FB: 7

(two, nine, six, six; FB: seven)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-4-9, Wild: 3

(eight, four, nine; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Midday

2-8-1, Wild: 6

(two, eight, one; Wild: six)

Cash 3 Morning

2-4-3, Wild: 4

(two, four, three; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Evening

9-1-4-9, Wild:

(nine, one, four, nine; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-4-6-8, Wild: 3

(nine, four, six, eight; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Morning

0-2-7-3, Wild: 3

(zero, two, seven, three; Wild: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-05-09-12-13-16-17-19-20-21-22

(two, three, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-06-08-11-12-13-17-20-21-23-24

(one, four, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-09-10-11-12-15-17-21-22-24

(one, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

5-2-0-4, FIREBALL: 9

(five, two, zero, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

5-3-4-1, FIREBALL: 6

(five, three, four, one; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

7-1-3-2, FIREBALL: 3

(seven, one, three, two; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

2-3-4, FIREBALL: 5

(two, three, four; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-3, FIREBALL: 7

(three, eight, three; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-8-3, FIREBALL: 3

(four, eight, three; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-3-1, FB: 1

(six, three, one; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

9-8-5-4, FB: 5

(nine, eight, five, four; FB: five)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-08-12-16-23-25

(six, eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

Daily 4

1-7-0-2

(one, seven, zero, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-05-07-10-11-12-15-16-19-22

(two, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-5-9

(zero, four, five, nine)