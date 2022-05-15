Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

Bank a Million

06-08-16-17-24-35, Bonus: 13

(six, eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: thirteen)

Cash 5

14-15-16-26-27

(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-5, FB: 1

(one, eight, five; FB: one)

Pick 3 Night

8-4-4, FB: 9

(eight, four, four; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-4-8, FB: 2

(nine, six, four, eight; FB: two)

Pick 4 Night

8-3-5-2, FB: 3

(eight, three, five, two; FB: three)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

Hit 5

02-10-18-28-34

(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Keno

01-05-06-08-10-14-16-19-23-36-39-50-51-60-68-69-70-76-77-79

(one, five, six, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

Lotto

13-18-19-22-35-40

(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty)

Match 4

01-18-19-23

(one, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

Daily 4

3-3-2-1

(three, three, two, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-08-09-10-14-15-16-18-20

(three, four, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-05-07-08-09-12-14-17-19-20

(one, three, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-8-7

(eight, one, eight, seven)

Megabucks

02-21-24-36-38-42

(two, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two)

SuperCash

01-10-12-14-21-31, Doubler: N

(one, ten, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-05-15-25-31

(one, five, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

Daily Pick 4

7-7-3-2

(seven, seven, three, two)