REED CITY — The Reed City Boy Scout Troop 74 is hosting a chili cook-off fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Scout Building, 223 Coates Ave., Reed city.

“We are looking for home cooks and businesses specifically in the Reed City area to enter the contest and for the public to come out and vote for their favorite chili,” said committee chair Chris White.