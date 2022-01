REED CITY — A grand opening celebration of the new ice rink in Reed City was held over the weekend.

Kids and adults alike came out to skate and enjoy the hot cocoa and cookies on Saturday, provided by Pere Marquette Bistro and Catering.

Reed City mayor Roger Meinert, along with city council members Dan Burchett and Trevor Guiles, were on hand to participate in the festivities and welcome residents to the newest recreation venue for the city.

The skate rink is located on Chestnut Street next to Pompeii’s Pizza. It is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is lighted from dark until closing.

Skates are available for those who do not have any. Donations of skates are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Ebel’s Grocery Store, 716 S. Chestnut St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and at White Stone Bakery, 203 W. Upton St., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Guidelines for using the ice rink are as follows:

• The ice rink is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lights shut off at 10 p.m.

• Users skate and play at their own risk.

• Shovels are the property of the city of Reed City and shall be used only on and around the ice rink. Shovels should be placed on the appropriate hooks after use.

• Do not use the ice rink when the red saw horses are on the ice and the rink is marked “closed” due to conditions.

• Use the porta-a-john for a restroom, unless you are purchasing food or drinks form a local establishment.

• Please consider supporting our local businesses before and after skating.

• Have fun.

For more information visit the Reed City Outdoors Facebook page.