OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Reed City Area District Library is hosting January Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, which will include stories and activities. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org. or call 231-832-2131.

• Daystar Christian Academy in Evart is collecting pop cans to help fund teacher supplies. Cans can be dropped off at the school, 3976 80th Ave., Evart, or arrangements can be made for pick up by calling 231-734-3771.

• Daystar Christian Academy is collecting new and gently used shoes, now through Feb. 28, to donate to third world countries. For more information call or text Phillip Mills at 513-460-1038.

• The Reed City ice skating rink, located on Chestnut Street next to Pompeii’s Pizza is now open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Donations of skates are being accepted at Ebels General Store and White Stone Bakery. For more information visit the Reed City Outdoors Facebook page.

• The Evart ice skating rink is now open at the skate park. For more information visit the City of Evart Facebook page or call 231-734-2181.

• Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart, will host a COVID-19 testing clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 27. For more information visit honumg.info/Crossroads.

• Wildcat Fitness in Evart is hosting a grand opening at 9 a.m., Jan. 31. The store is located at 147 N. Main in Evart.

• MSU Extension is hosting a Cottage Food Law training at 6 p.m., Feb. 12, 10 a.m., Mar. 3 and 6 p.m., Mar. 21. To register call 877-643-9882. For more information visit canr.msu.edu/cottage_food_law.

• Reed City BSA Troop 74 will host its annual chili cook-off from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Scout Building, 223 Coates Ave., Reed City. Chili samples are $5 for ages 12 and over; $3 for ages 11 and under. A bowl of your favorite chili with a corn muffin is available for $2. Entry fee is $20. To register email reedcityscouts@gmail.com. Deadline is Feb. 11.

• Registration is open for AYSO Osceola County Youth Soccer. Children 5 and older are eligible. Practices start the week of April 11. Games will be on Saturdays starting on April 23 and ending on June 4. Register at ayso872.org. For more information call 231-768-5149 or email sibleblondeq@att.net.

• Registration is now open for Reed City Little League. To register go to reedcitylittleleague.com. Assistance is available for registration fees for those who qualify. For information on fee assistance visit everykidsports.org/programs.

• The Crossroads Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

• The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

• The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.

• The Reed City winter parking ban is in effect now until April 1. Parking is prohibited on any street in Reed City between 2:30 and 6 a.m.

• The Evart winter parking ban is in effect now through April 1. Parking is prohibited on any street in the city between 2 and 6 a.m. this does not apply to the north side of 6th Street between Main and River streets.