OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Reed City Area District Library is hosting January Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, which will include stories and activities. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org. or call 231-832-2131.

• The Reed city Area District Library will host Little Explorers Story time for ages 0-2 from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Jan. 10 and 24. to register go to the Reed City Area District Library Facebbook page and click the link provided.

• The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be at Evart United Methodist Church, 619 N. Cherry St., at 3 p.m., Jan. 6.

• The Reed City Area District Library will host a Winter Carnival with games, snack, prizes and more from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 8. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org. or call 231-832-2131.

• The Reed City city council will meet at 7 p.m., Jan. 17, at city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 231-832-2245.

• The Evart city council will meet at 8 p.m., Jan 17, at the Depot, 200 S. Main St., Evart. A pre-meeting work session will begin at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information visit evart.org or call 231-734-2181.

• The Osceola County board of commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m., Jan 18, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 301 Upton Ave, Reed City. For more information visit osceola-county.org or call 231-832-3261.

• Firewood permits are available for Rambadt Park for $25, now through April 30. Due to the recent windstorm, many tree tops and logs are available for firewood. Permits are available at the Reed City city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information call 231-832-2245.

• The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City.

• The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.

• The Reed City winter parking ban is in effect now until April 1. Parking is prohibited on any street in Reed City between 2:30 and 6 a.m.

• The Evart winter parking ban is in effect now through April 1. Parking is prohibited on any street in the city between 2 and 6 a.m. this does not apply to the north side of 6th Street between Main and River streets.