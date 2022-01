3 1 of 3 Courtesy of John Norton, Spectrum Health Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy of John Norton, Spectrum Health Show More Show Less 3 of 3





OSCEOLA COUNTY — Those in need of a warm coat, hat or scarf this winter will be able to get one, thanks to the nursing staff at Spectrum Health Reed City and Big Rapids hospitals.

Throughout December, the nursing leadership hosted a coat drive at both hospitals, collecting donations from team members. After giving employees an opportunity to select a warm winter item if they needed one, the rest was donated to Project Starburst and the Mecosta-Osceola United Way.