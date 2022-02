MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta Osceola Career Center cosmetology program, in cooperation with area salons, is conducting a hair drive this month.

Donations of hair, which will be collected now through Feb. 14, will go to organizations helping children suffering from hair loss.

“We are reaching out to all the salons in Mecosta and Osceola counties to see if they are willing to participate in the drive,” said Demi Lodholts, a second-year cosmetology student at MOCC. “They will be offering incentives for customers to donate. A list of participating salons is being finalized and will be on our flyer that will be available soon.”

The MOCC cosmetology program is offering free haircuts for those who donate their hair during the drive, she said.

“We are donating the hair to three programs — Maggie’s Wigs for Kids, Locks of Love, and Children With Hair Loss,” Lodholtz said.

Maggie’s Wigs for Kids is a local, grassroots non-profit organization that provides wigs and support services at no charge to children and young adults experiencing hair loss due to cancer, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns and other disorders throughout Michigan, it states on the organization’s website.

Founded in 2003, the organization has provided over 4,800 wigs and services to the children of Michigan. Every wig is custom-fitted, age-appropriate, and individually cut and styled to help the wearer feel comfortable and confident.

Locks of Love is an international nonprofit organization with clients in all 50 states and Canada, according to the organization’s website. Originally connected to a for-profit wig retailer, in 1997 Locks of Love began operating as its own entity helping financially disadvantaged children suffering from long-term hair loss.

Children With Hair Loss is a nonprofit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss, based in South Rockwood, Michigan. Opened in September 2000, CWHL provides customized human hair replacement and care kits to over 600 children a year, according to information on the organization’s website.

For more information about the hair drive, or to set an appointment with one of the stylists at MOCC call 231-796-5805.