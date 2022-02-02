Osceola County to create board to determine fund-dispersing

Osceola County has been awarded $9,212, and an additional $28,473 by the American Recovery Plan Act, from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The local board will determine how the funds awarded to Mecosta County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.