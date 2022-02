REED CITY — A Hersey man will spend time in prison, a county judge ordered, for a string of break-ins throughout the Osceola County area over a five-month period.

“Drug addiction was my major downfall,” Jason A. Hall told Osceola County Circuit Judge Kimberly L. Booher at sentencing Friday, Feb. 4.

Hall, 41, was charged in connection with breaking into at least four buildings on four different occasions. Hall committed the offenses, according to court records, on Jan. 6, 2021; and Sept. 12, Dec. 13, and Dec. 23 all in 2020.

Hall faced a slew of theft-related charges in connection to his arrest — 13 charges in total.

Through a plea agreement with the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office, Hall later pleaded no contest to four counts of breaking and entering a building with intent. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Hall looked on from the Osceola County Jail on Feb. 4 as his defense attorney, Ravi Gurumurthy, spoke of highly of Hall's character and his work ethic.

Gurumurthy noted the offenses were “something out of his character.”

“His drug addiction is what lead him to these behaviors,” he said.

Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac asked the judge to go along with the sentencing recommendation.

“Which in essence calls for 50 months to 10 years, which Mr. Hall has richly deserved,” Badovinac said.

Hall was apologetic when given his opportunity to speak.

“I would like to apologize to the victims of the crimes,” Hall said. “I would also like you (the judge) to consider that drug addiction was a major part of my criminal activity.”

Booher sentenced Hall to 4 years and 2 months — maximum 10 years — in the state’s prison system. He received credit for 180 days already served.

Restitution in each case file remains open.