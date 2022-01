REED CITY — With a shortage of available daycare throughout the country, area parents looking for quality daycare will soon have another option.

Huntey’s Clubhouse, with locations in Big Rapids, Morley and Howard City, will be opening a new location in Reed City in the former doctor's office building at 4150 225th Ave.

“We have been looking at expanding and we came across this building in Reed City,” co-owner Tyler Huntey said. “It made a lot of sense as a daycare center. It has a lot of bathrooms and enough square footage that it could be renovated to make a nice, high quality, spacious childcare center.”

The new facility will have nine rooms and a capacity of around 105 children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

Huntey’s Clubhouse childcare centers offer a program of developmental learning, using a state certified curriculum, Huntey said.

“Teachers will have age-appropriate toys in their rooms that they can use to develop those particular stages that align with the child’s age,” Huntey said. “We get toys that are suited to each age and they progress developmentally. In addition, our teachers are trained to enable that development and to watch for any developmental delays. If there is a child that falls behind in a certain way, we have plans and procedures to help them catch up.”

Clubhouse provides all teacher training on the curriculum, as well as Child Development Associate certification training from the state.

"Teachers are not required to have any type of early childcare education, but it is preferred," Huntey said. "We pay our staff to get CDA training from the state. We just hope that they enjoy working with kids."

Huntey’s Clubhouse daycare began around 30 years ago when owner Chris Huntey began caring for children in her home.

“Mom originally started watching kids that I went to school with in her home,” Huntey said. “Around 2008, we built a new house, and she moved the daycare to the basement of the home. At one point, demand was so high that she opened the first daycare in Morley across from the high school.”

Since then, they have expanded with locations in Big Rapids and Howard City. Daughter, Alexis Cumings began working in the daycare center four years ago, and son Tyler recently joined the family business.

“I have been living in Detroit for seven years and moved back to the area about six weeks ago,” Huntey said. “I left my job in IT consulting to join my sister in the business. My mom still works at the daycare center some, but she has 10 grandchildren, so mostly she spends time with the grandkids.”

Huntey said they feel they have done a good job of providing quality childcare and are focused on expanding the business as responsibly as they can and as it makes sense. They are looking to add locations in rural areas where there is a high demand for quality daycare.

“We like the Lakeview area, as well as Cadillac,” Huntey said. “There is such a high demand for childcare, and it all comes down to where we can find that demand and find a building that is suitable. Anywhere within 50 miles of the Big Rapids area we are open to.”

The Reed City location is planned for opening in the spring. An open house will be held prior to opening for parents to tour the facility and meet the staff, Huntey said.

Parents interested in reserving a spot or wanting additional information may call 231-307-3037 or email clubhousechildcares@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in working at the facility is encouraged to call 231-307-3037.

A new and updated website will be available soon at hunteysclubhouse.com with information about the four facilities, the curriculum, the staff and an FAQ’s page.