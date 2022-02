Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

OSCEOLA COUNTY — As part of Michgan's Mask Up, Mask Right campaign, Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) is offering free adult KN95 masks.

Masks are available at local branch offices from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, while supplies last. In Osceola County, the local branch is at 22054 Professional Drive, Suite D, in Reed City.