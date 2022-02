EVART — Green Gold Diner, the newest eatery in Evart, will provide more than just a place to dine in the coming months.

Owner Chris Elliott has teamed up with Tri-Unity community resources owner Rachel Gokey to raise funds to support local nonprofits through several events.

“We have been researching nonprofits in the area and want to help them succeed,” Elliott and Gokey said in a letter to city council. “The Green Gold Diner has several public events happening for 2022. Community give back is so important. We would like to have each event we host be a fundraiser for a nonprofit in the Evart community.”

Gokey and Elliott presented the council with a proposal to hold multiple special events at the diner, with three of them being fundraisers for local nonprofits. They requested permission from council to apply for a temporary liquor license for those three events.

“We come before the board to ask permission to allow us to submit an application to the state for the sale of alcoholic beverages on the days of the events only,” they said in the letter. “Each event will have proper documentation and will be fully licensed and insured.”

The list of upcoming events includes:

• Saturday, June 11, Pig Roast with live music, time TBD

• Sunday, July 9, Seafood boil with live music, time TBD

• First weekend in August, Back to school event, time TBD

• Saturday, Oct. 1, Octoberfest with a specialty food menu, time TBD

• Sunday, Dec. 11, Free community luncheon and visit with Santa at the Osceola County fairgrounds

To stay update on times and dates, follow the Green Gold Diner on Facebook, or the City of Evart Facebook page.