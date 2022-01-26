Family still hoping for clues in Jannette Roberson murder

RED CITY — The annual Justice for Jannette walk took place in Reed City over the weekend.

Attendees joined in prayer in front of the former Gambles Department Store downtown where the murder of 27-year-old Jannette Roberson took place, before continuing their walk through the downtown area and returning to the Reed City Depot.

Family, and friends of the family, have hosted the walk every year for the past six years, near the anniversary of Roberson’s murder in hopes of generating new clues to break the case open.

Det./Sgt. Mike Stephens, with the Michigan State Police, said the annual walk has helped in the past with discovering new information, and the hope is that one of these pieces of information will set off a chain reaction that will lead to the case being solved.

Thirty-nine years ago, on Jan. 19, 1983, Roberson was found brutally beaten on the basement floor of what was then Gamble's, where she had been working.

The murder took place in the middle of the day, in broad daylight, with customers shopping on the floor above. Roberson had been bludgeoned with a blunt object and stabbed multiple times with several objects found in the store.

The case remains unsolved today.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Reed City Police Department at 231-832-3743, the Michigan State Police at 989-773-5951, or the Michigan State Police Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-773-2587.