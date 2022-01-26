Family still hoping for clues in Jannette Roberson murder Annual Justice for Jannette walk held over the weekend Cathie Crew, Staff writer Jan. 26, 2022
The annual Justice for Janette walk was held this past Saturday in downtown Reed City. Family and friends of the victim try to bring attention to the unsolved murder case in hopes a new clue will lead to solving it.
RED CITY — The annual Justice for Jannette walk took place in Reed City over the weekend.
Attendees joined in prayer in front of the former Gambles Department Store downtown where the murder of 27-year-old Jannette Roberson took place, before continuing their walk through the downtown area and returning to the Reed City Depot.