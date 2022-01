5 1 of 5 Photos courtesy of Evart Area Fire Department Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Photos courtesy of Evart Area Fire Department Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Photos courtesy of Evart Area Fire Department Show More Show Less 5 of 5









EVART — The Evart Area Fire Department’s new pumper truck was on display recently at the Evart Area Fire Station.

In 2020, residents approved a fire millage to support the fire department operations. In July 2021, they were able to order a new pumper tanker to replace a 35 year old truck.