EVART — Congressman John Moolenaar recently met with local energy provider Coyne Oil & Propane to discuss the rising cost of energy, labor shortages, and supply chain delays.

Moolenaar toured the Coyne Oil & Propane facility and met with the team there.

“Propane is a vital energy source for many homeowners in Michigan, and if the Biden Administration’s anti-pipeline policies cause Line 5 to be shutdown, that could seriously raise costs on Michigan families," Moolenaar said on Friday, Jan. 14. "I hope Line 5 tunnel construction will be expedited and allowed to move forward, because that is the safest solution to meeting our state’s energy needs.”

“We appreciate Congressman Moolenaar’s willingness to hear from our propane marketers and the challenges they are facing,” Michigan Propane Gas Association Government Relations Director Jason Wadaga added. "As the largest residential propane state in America, Michigan needs sound energy policy to keep costs down for our businesses and more importantly our customers."