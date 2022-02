EVART — The Evart Promise Plus will present a Comedy Night event next month.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at the Osceola Fairgrounds Building, located at 101 Recreation Avenue in Evart.

Tickets are $30 per person or $275 for a table. A VIP table includes six tickets and 12 drink tickets. The event is 21+.

Special performances will include: Alex Plotkowski, Abbie Lemke, Joseph Johsnon, Cam Honeyager, Brianna Blackburn, Adam Degi, and Devarron Thomas. The event will be hosted by Joe Elder.

To reserve tickets, call 231-818-8336 or email evartpromiseplus@gmail.com.