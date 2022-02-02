COA increases services in 2021 despite pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Osceola County Commission on Aging director Justin Halladay presented the organization’s annual report to the board of commissioners during its recent meeting.
“As director of the COA, I wish to express my gratitude for all the assistance and support we have received from the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and the county board of commissioners throughout 2021,” Halladay said in a letter to the board. “This past year will be remembered for the continued dedication of service from the COA through uncertain times. It will also be remembered for the promise of growth for even more services to the seniors of Osceola County.”