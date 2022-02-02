Building Main Street, not Wall Street: The power of marketing, branding

Most local communities fail when it comes to marketing and branding. They spend thousands of valuable dollars and/or resources on websites built by out-of-town companies, they conduct Facebook and social media campaigns, they promote themselves in magazines created by out-of-town entities, they purchase lists of residents and businesses, and pay consultants to guide them through the marketing and branding maze of options.
None of the above options are necessarily bad, but do they yield the best fruit? I am reminded of a sermon I heard years ago; it was titled “Good, Better & Best.”