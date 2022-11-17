UK boosts windfall energy tax as it seeks to balance budget

LONDON (AP) — The British government increased a tax on the windfall profits of energy companies as part of a 55 billion pound ($65 billion) package of tax increases and spending cuts in an emergency budget designed to restore the nation’s economic credibility and patch up its battered finances.
At the same time, Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt pledged to spend billions of pounds to help consumers pay soaring energy bills, increase welfare benefits and pensions in line with inflation, and maintain investment in energy and infrastructure projects.