Edmunds: Should you fix your car or buy new?

Perhaps this scenario is familiar to you. Your car broke down and now you’re faced with a costly repair bill. It may not have been the first time this has happened and you’re getting tired of pouring money into an aging machine. A new car would be nice, but is that the smartest decision in today’s inflated market? As new and used vehicle transaction prices continue to hit record highs, many owners are asking themselves: “Should I fix my car or trade it in for a new one?”
The average 12-month repair and maintenance cost for a 5-year-old vehicle is $205 and increases to $430 for a 10-year-old vehicle, according to a 2020 survey from Consumer Reports. But if you’re one of the unlucky ones who had a catalytic converter go bad or get stolen, it cost an average of $1,383 to repair, according to a 2021 report from CarMD. It may not seem like much, but there’s no guarantee that another issue won’t rear its head in the future.