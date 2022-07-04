Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 5:35 p.m.
A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday's celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The parade in Highland Park began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. Authorities asked residents to shelter in place while they search for the suspect.
