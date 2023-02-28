The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction 1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 3. Young Forever by Dr. Mark Hyman, MD, narrated by the author (Little, Brown Spark) 4. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing) 5. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals) 6. All My Knotted-Up Life by Beth Moore, narrated by the author (One Audiobooks) 7. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio) 9. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio) 10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) Fiction 1. Burner by Mark Greaney, performed by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios) 2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio) 3. The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio) 4. Things We Hide from the Light by Lucy Score, narrated by Lila Winters and Sebastian York (That’s What She Said Publishing, Inc.) 5. Stone Maidens by Lloyd Devereux Richards, narrated by Donna Postel (Brilliance Audio) 6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio) 7. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio) 8. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing) 9. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley (Penguin Audio) 10. Dempsey by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson, narrated by Ray Porter (Blackstone Publishing)
- TaskUs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Emergent Biosolutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Evart wrestler bidding for another undefeated state title
- NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
- Jones Lang LaSalle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Big Rapids Twp. no longer part of Gotion battery factory project
- Downtown Big Rapids hammered with wind, sleet and snow
- Reed City forfeits basketball win over Central Montcalm
Most Popular
- Several area wrestlers will be performing this weekend at Detroit’s Ford Field with hopes of...
- Two area boys basketball teams are ranked seventh in their respective divisions by the...
- Cole Hopkins and two of his Evart wrestling teammates will be at Ford Field this weekend hoping...
- Winter weather has caused various disruptions to schedules as local basketball teams enter the...