The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction 1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 3. Young Forever by Dr. Mark Hyman, MD, narrated by the author (Little, Brown Spark) 4. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing) 5. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals) 6. All My Knotted-Up Life by Beth Moore, narrated by the author (One Audiobooks) 7. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio) 9. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio) 10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) Fiction 1. Burner by Mark Greaney, performed by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios) 2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio) 3. The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio) 4. Things We Hide from the Light by Lucy Score, narrated by Lila Winters and Sebastian York (That’s What She Said Publishing, Inc.) 5. Stone Maidens by Lloyd Devereux Richards, narrated by Donna Postel (Brilliance Audio) 6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio) 7. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio) 8. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing) 9. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley (Penguin Audio) 10. Dempsey by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson, narrated by Ray Porter (Blackstone Publishing)