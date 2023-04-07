'Showing Up': Kelly Reichardt 'fine with being a side B-er’

The quiet perceptions, everyday troubles and intermittent moments of transcendence that make up Kelly Reichardt’s films have always had a rhythm apart from most American movies.
Reichardt’s latest, “Showing Up,” which opens in theaters Friday, is no exception. But it’s also more directly about the compulsions and pains of making modest, hand-crafted art. Michelle Williams plays a Portland, Oregon, ceramics artist of little renown but quiet devotion, trying to prepare a gallery show while things like a distracted landlady (Hong Chau) and an injured bird intrude on her life.