Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group) 3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 6. Storm Watch by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group) 7. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group) 8. Collateral Damage by J. A. Jance (Gallery Books) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Saved by Benjamin Hall (Harper)
- On Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Gun used in kidnapping of Americans in Mexico came from US
- Mecosta County deputies in search of suspect
- Arsenal beats Palace 4-1 to extend Premier League lead
- First annual Reed City Beer Festival set for April 22
- Deputy shot, wounded in Seattle during eviction, 1 dead
- For an Irish feast, traditional lamb stew is simple, hearty
- French government survives no-confidence votes over pensions
Most Popular
- The 2022-23 season Pine River wrestling earned another district title and get four wrestlers...
- Bowling and Cy Eichenberg were meant for each other. He realized that in his senior season with...
- Reed City’s soccer fields currently aren’t usable with the lingering snow amounts, but coach...
- Carter Johnson’s junior season for the Reed City Coyotes was a very impressive one. Johnson...